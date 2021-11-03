Pascal Obispo recounts his first “embarrassing” meeting with Matthieu Delormeau in TPMP!

This Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Cyril Hanouna was in charge of a new number of “Touche pas à mon poste” broadcast live on C8. On the program: the controversy around the TV movie broadcast on TF1 the day before, the Ary Abittan affair, the release of Fabien Azoulay sentenced in Turkey and for whom Cyril Hanouna fought a lot. And that’s not all. This Tuesday, Cyril Hanouna received the visit of singer Pascal Obispo in full promotion of his latest album “France”. The opportunity for Pascal Obispo to tell several anecdotes about the chroniclers of “Touche pas à mon poste”. Pascal Obispo in particular told of having made a joke to Bernard Montiel while he was giving a concert in the Arcachon basin. “I did well to throw you in the water once. There were fifteen thousand people on the beach of the Arcachon basin. I was doing a concert on a boat. I saw Bernard and I threw him away. in the water. I don’t know why. We had a good laugh, “Pascal Obispo recalled. If the singer “had a good laugh”, it was not the case of Bernard Montiel at the time … “I was angry …”, explained the former presenter of “Video Gag”.





And this is not the only anecdote told by Pascal Obispo. The interpreter of “Die tomorrow” also remembered his first meeting with Matthieu Delormeau despite the absence of the columnist Cyril Hanouna. “The first time I saw him … It was almost embarrassing,” said Pascal Obispo, prompting the questioning of the team of “Do not touch my post”. And for good reason, Matthieu Delormeau would have said to the press secretary of the singer that he had flirted with him. “It was embarrassing because he had told my press officer that he thought I was flirting with him. Seriously … He does that to everyone in fact,” said Pascal Obispo before concluding: “C ‘is a nice boy.

Writing

