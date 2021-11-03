Pascal Obispo sends a touching statement to his son Sean in TPMP (VIDEO)

This Tuesday, November 2, while he was on the set of Do not touch My TV, Pascal Obispo heard his hit Vintage. The opportunity for him to make a nice statement to his son, Sean.
Pascal Obispo is back on the front of the stage. Friday, October 29, the singer unveiled his new album entitled France. A collection of songs that he had composed several decades ago for France Gall, but that Michel Berger’s accomplice had not wished to interpret. Since the release of this new opus, the former juror of The Voice connects appearances on television sets and therefore confidences. After revealing why he did not want to start his next tour before 2023, the interpreter of Lucy told a touching anecdote about his son Sean in 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Now 21 years old, the young man is his daddy’s pride, who does not hesitate to declare his love to him as soon as he has the opportunity.
The tender thought of Pascal Obispo for his son
This Tuesday, November 2, Pascal Obispo was the guest of Do not touch My TV on C8. After returning to the dirty blow he did to Bernard Montiel several years ago, the singer addressed a tender declaration to his only child, born of his past loves with Isabelle Funaro. After a brief commercial break, Cyril Hanouna resumed the antenna on the tube Vintage of his guest, who wrote the first name Sean on a slate. “You put My vintage, so I put my son“, said the 56-year-old artist, who wrote the cult song two years after the birth of her boy.
A very close father-son duo
For several years, the songwriter has taken used to celebrate his son’s birthday on Instagram with souvenir photos. Monday, October 11, Julie Hantson’s husband shared an old black and white photo on which he and Sean appear from behind, facing the sea. “21! You’re the sun Sean of my life. Happy birthday“, he wrote in the caption of this publication which deeply moved Internet users.”Happy birthday Sean! What a nice picture“,”You are wonderful“,”It’s too beautiful the bond between a father and a son“, we could read in the comments. There is no need to say, Pascal Obispo is a happy father.
