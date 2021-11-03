Patrice Laffont and his “small retirement” of 3,500 euros

Patrice Laffont has had many successes on television, from Fort Boyard to Pyramide.

But at 82, the former presenter says he is in a bad financial position. Asked by Télé Star Play on Tuesday, he said: “I earn my living because I work. I have a very small pension and the day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more numbers and letters or the theater, I’ll be in a bit of trouble “.

He adds: “It does not matter, I may die in the street”.

A “small retirement” which is still 3,500 euros … Well above the median income in France. Except that Patrice Laffont has a standard of living well above the average for the French, around 10,000 euros per month.





“We don’t have a sense of money, we don’t manage it …”

How did he come to this, he who made a good living thanks to his television successes? Because he calls himself a poor manager, like his father, the publisher Robert Laffont. “He never had a round in his life because he was, just like the rest of the family or most of them, not a manager, he was an artist. I am also an artist. So we didn’t. no sense of money, we don’t manage it. “

To the point that Patrice Laffont ensures that he does not even own his apartment. The life of an artist …