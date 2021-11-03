Patrice Laffont fears of “dying in the street” with a “very small pension” at 3,500 euros per month

The former presenter of France 2 fears to end his old days “in the street” because of the “very small retirement” that he will receive when he will no longer work

The star host of France 2 estimates to perceive “a very small retirement” of which the amount of “3500 euros monthly” will not allow him to finish the month when he ceases all activity. “The day when I stop working, when there will be no more ‘Numbers and Letters’ and the theater, I will be a little in trouble. I’m 82 and that’s okay. I may die in the street, ”said the television producer on Tuesday (November 2) in“ L’Instant de Luxe, ”a TV show on Télé Star web TV. .





” I have no money ! “

Patrice Laffont, son of the famous publisher Robert Laffont, considers himself to be like his father: “an artist”. “He never had a round in his life because he was, just like the rest of the family or pretty much everyone, not a manager, he was an artist. Me, all things considered, I am also an artist, so we don’t have a sense of money, we don’t manage. In addition, I have no sense of possession, I did not buy anything, not even my apartment that I am renting. I have no money ! “, Launched the native of Marseille.

But to keep a roof over his head, he has a small idea of ​​the amount needed: “with 10,000 balls, I’m happy,” he concludes.