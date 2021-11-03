Patrice Laffont fears “to die in the street” with his retirement of 3,500 euros

POLÉMIC – These are comments that are controversial. The historical host of France 2 Patrice Laffont gave an interview to our colleagues from Télé Star Play where he confides in touching what he considers to be a “very small retirement”, in the amount of “3500 euros per month”.

“The day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more ‘Numbers and Letters’ and the theater, I will be in a bit of trouble,” he said. I’m 82 and that’s okay. I may die in the street (…) ”. He estimates that he needs three times the amount of retirement income to live well: ″With 10,000 balls, I’m happy ”.





“I’m an artist”

Questioned by our colleagues, he adds that he has difficulty managing his money, like his father, the publisher Robert Laffont. “He never had a round in his life because he was, just like the rest of the family or pretty much everyone, not a manager, he was an artist,” he said.

And to add: “Me, all things considered, I am also an artist, so we don’t have a sense of money, we don’t manage. In addition, I have no sense of possession, I did not buy anything, not even my apartment that I am renting. I have no money! So the day when I won’t earn it anymore, it’s not my little retirement … ”

Now retired, Patrice Laffont notably presented the program Fort Boyard during the first nine years of the program, between 1990 and 1999.

He was also at the helm of the program “Des Chiffres et des Lettres” until 1989, then found himself at the head of Pyramide for ten years.