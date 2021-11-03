Paul Lasne back at Stade Brest / France / Stade Brest / SOFOOT.com

A new page in the adventure of the footballer writer.

Free from any contract since June 30, Paul Lasne waited to be back on his feet to re-engage – without much surprise – with Brest. The attacking midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the knee in training in early April which had consequently forced him to miss the end of last season. A few months later and a rehabilitation in the legs, the left-hander returned to collective training after having initialed a new contract until the end of this exercise. He also found Michel Der Zakarian, after having worked under his orders in Montpellier between 2017 and 2019.

In difficulty in the league, Brest intends to regain color after its great victory this Sunday against Monaco (2-0). And what could be better than finding an experienced Ligue 1 player to come and coach a rather young group? “These months of absence have been a long obstacle course, a solitary job and I am delighted to be able to rediscover the feeling of being in a group, to feel the smell and the atmosphere of the locker room, the power of the public behind us, football, the collective and the joy of fighting together ” Paul Lasne said after returning to the club.

The second book should soon follow.

AL