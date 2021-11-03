Paul Pogba gets knocked out!

What follows after this advertisement

Manchester United’s move to a 3-way defense didn’t help. Paul Pogba was not able to benefit from this change of system supposed to secure a little more MU. The French again delivered a disappointing performance, and the word is weak, against Atalanta Bergamo on Tuesday night (2-2), with 13 lost balls. As a result, his trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took him out in the 69th minute to bring in Nemanja Matic. But it is ultimately not the most violent thing the 28-year-old midfielder has to endure.





Channel consultants BT Sport Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand, two former Red Devils players, took out the sulphate. Starting with the ex-midfielder, with the harshest words. “Pogba needs someone on him all the time. Someone he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him. How old is he ? 28 years old. He is a really experienced player. But he is one of those who will turn 35 and be exactly the same ”, launched Scholes, which is not his first rant on Pogba.

“Beside his pumps”

“He’ll always do stupid things, like when he rolls the ball, almost preventing himself from showing how strong and skillful he is.” The biggest thing about Paul is his focus. He is next to his pumps », concluded Scholes. Rio Ferdinand then continued. “Paul would agree that he hasn’t reached the level he expected with the Manchester United shirt. He does not have the click he has with the France team. Maybe he needs this fear of not playing if he’s not good ”, suggested the former defender.

Dressed for the winter, the French midfielder has chained a new disappointing performance, after his red card received 15 minutes after coming into play against Liverpool, proving that he was struggling to ensure in a two-man environment. While he comes to the end of his contract at the end of the season and his future seems more than ever to be written far from Old Trafford, the rest of the season could prove to be very long …