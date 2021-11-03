Paul Scholes attacks Paul Pogba after Atalanta – Manchester United

“Pogba needs to be watched by someone all the time, regretted the former midfielder on BT Sport. By someone he totally respects. Paul needs experienced people behind him. How old is he ? 28 years old ? He is a really experienced player. But he’s one of those players who will be exactly the same when he turns 35. He will always do silly streaks where he keeps the ball too long, to show how strong and skillful he is. “



