Paul Scholes attacks Paul Pogba after Atalanta – Manchester United

“Pogba needs to be watched all the time by someone”
“Pogba needs to be watched by someone all the time, regretted the former midfielder on BT Sport. By someone he totally respects. Paul needs experienced people behind him. How old is he ? 28 years old ? He is a really experienced player. But he’s one of those players who will be exactly the same when he turns 35. He will always do silly streaks where he keeps the ball too long, to show how strong and skillful he is. “
Scholes then clarified his thought: “Paul’s biggest flaw is his focus. He is in the moon sometimes. When you think of the Juventus team in which Paul played (2012-2016), and in which he was brilliant, […], there was experience around him: (Andrea) Pirlo, (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Leonardo) Bonucci, (Gianluigi) Buffon, an aggressive manager (Antonio Conte then Massimiliano Allegri). He will need this treatment until he is 35 ”.
Also on BT’s set, Rio Ferdinand has suggested Cristiano Ronaldo could take on this mentoring role for Pogba today at Manchester United.