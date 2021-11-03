Paulo Dybala explains his celebration in tribute to Michel Platini

Juventus won Tuesday night against Zenith Saint Petersburg (4-2), on behalf of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. The Bianconeri have achieved a clear round so far since the start of the competition, with four wins in four games. Against the Russian club, Juve was well helped by Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has scored his team’s first two goals, his 105th and 106th with the Old Lady since arriving in 2015.

To celebrate his first achievement, Dybala lay down on the ground, like a certain Michel Platini during the Intercontinental Cup final in 1985 against Argentinos Juniors. ” There was no better way to celebrate 124 years of history Congratulations Juve! And proud to have joined the legend “The King” Platini ” », He declared on Twitter. Indeed, with his double, Dybala overtook the French in the ranking of the Italian club’s scorers. Two birds with one stone, because on November 1, Juventus also celebrated its 124 years of existence.



