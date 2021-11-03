More

    Paulo Dybala explains his celebration in tribute to Michel Platini

    Sports


    Juventus won Tuesday night against Zenith Saint Petersburg (4-2), on behalf of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. The Bianconeri have achieved a clear round so far since the start of the competition, with four wins in four games. Against the Russian club, Juve was well helped by Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has scored his team’s first two goals, his 105th and 106th with the Old Lady since arriving in 2015.

    What follows after this advertisement

    To celebrate his first achievement, Dybala lay down on the ground, like a certain Michel Platini during the Intercontinental Cup final in 1985 against Argentinos Juniors. ” There was no better way to celebrate 124 years of history Congratulations Juve! And proud to have joined the legend “The King” Platini ” », He declared on Twitter. Indeed, with his double, Dybala overtook the French in the ranking of the Italian club’s scorers. Two birds with one stone, because on November 1, Juventus also celebrated its 124 years of existence.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleEcological impact of digital technology: the Senate votes on a text that does not pass through reconditioners
    Next articlea truly conservative design that is confirmed

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC