Pfizer plans to sell $ 36 billion of its Covid vaccine in 2021

GROWTH – The American laboratory again raised its revenue forecasts on Tuesday, planning to sell $ 36 billion of its vaccine.

Pfizer is feeling its wings growing. The American pharmaceutical group Pfizer again revised upwards on Tuesday its annual sales forecasts for its anti-Covid vaccine, boosted by the recommendations of a third dose in certain countries and the expected authorizations for children. The laboratory now plans to sell $ 36 billion, or 2.3 billion doses, of the product it has developed in partnership with the German biotech BioNTech under the name Comirnaty. At the start of the year, he expected to sell it for 15 billion dollars, a forecast raised to 26 billion in May and then 33.5 billion in July.

Even though the group has “the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022”, Pfizer is currently banking on the distribution of 1.7 billion doses next year to “about $ 29 billion”, CFO Frank D’Amelio said on a conference call. He stressed, however, that the forecast will be updated based on orders and that sales are expected to continue to be a source “important” of income after 2022. Pfizer and BioNTech, which share the profits, have so far produced 2.6 billion doses, CEO Albert Bourla said. They plan to manufacture a total of 3 billion doses this year, of which “at least a billion is for low and middle income countries”, he also indicated.

The group continues to widen its advantage over its competitors: its vaccine rose in the United States from 56% market share in April to 74% at the end of October, and in the European Union from 70% to 80%. This progression is mainly linked to the fact that Comirnaty is the first anti-Covid vaccine to have received an emergency authorization for a third dose and “that some countries prefer our two-dose vaccine for the youngest”, argued the CEO of the group. The United States thus authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for 5 to 11 year olds. 115 million doses of the younger version have been ordered, “which is sufficient to immunize all children in the United States”, underlined Albert Bourla. Before the injections begin, a committee of experts from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) is due to meet on Tuesday to deliver its opinion. Pfizer has also escaped certain problems that affected its rivals, such as side effects or production concerns.

With nearly $ 13 billion in sales of the Covid vaccine, Pfizer more than doubled its total third-quarter revenue to $ 24.1 billion. Sales of its other products grew much more modestly, by 7%. The group’s net profit over this period increased more than fivefold to $ 8.15 billion. Pfizer shares climbed nearly 5% at mid-session on Wall Street. It could climb further when the results of a clinical trial on an oral treatment for Covid-19, which began its final phases at the end of September, are published.

