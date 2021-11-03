Picard, Leroy Merlin… What are the favorite brands of the French in 2021?

First in 2015 and 2016, Amazon is no longer one of the ten favorite brands of the French this year.

Picard is once again the favorite brand of the French. This is the conclusion of the 2021 edition of the ranking of brands acclaimed by the French, produced by the strategy consulting firm OC&C. The frozen food specialist, fourth in the previous ranking in 2019, regains the honors of first place as it did seven years ago. Leader in 2019, Decathlon must be satisfied with the silver medal. Leroy Merlin completes a podium without any surprises. For this first post-Covid ranking, the OC&C firm notes that the 40,000 consumers surveyed favored safe values.

“It is not surprising that two brands already prized many times by the French are at the top of our annual ranking. The Picard and Decathlon brands have clearly served as safe values ​​for consumers, aspiring to a certain stability in the face of uncertainties linked to the pandemic “, note the authors of the study.

The big surprise of this top 10 remains the absence of Amazon, one of the big winners of the pandemic. Leading in 2013, 2015 and 2016, the American e-commerce juggernaut is no longer one of the darlings of the French despite being the most cited brand on the criterion of ease of purchase. “While consumers appreciate the ease of purchase, the breadth of the range and the value for money, the lesser confidence they place in it and the degraded perception of its CSR policy (corporate social responsibility), have weighed on negatively in the balance “, explains the cabinet which evaluated approximately 700 marks to establish this hierarchy.

1st – Picard

Picard

2nd – Decathlon

Decathlon

3rd – Leroy Merlin

Leroy Merlin

4th – Fnac

Fnac



5th – Leclerc

Leclerc

6th – Cultura

Cultura

7th – Grand Frais

Grand Fresh

8th – Yves Rocher

Yves Rocher

9th – Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette

10th – Baker

Baker

