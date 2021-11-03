Pikmin Bloom: First impressions at the height of Pokémon Go?

After being recently unveiled to the world, Pikmin Bloom, a new mobile application from the Niantic / Nintendo (Pokémon Go) tandem is coming to France. The opportunity for us to walk a few kilometers in the company of the famous creatures of Shigeru Miyamoto, to plant flowers, and to spread joy around us. Here is our opinion after a first session.

The auto-play video in this article is homemade gameplay by Pikmin Bloom.

Even if Pikmin Bloom once again brings together studio Niantic and Nintendo, behind the famous Pokémon Go, their latest creation has little to do with the mobile adaptation of pocket monsters. Pikmin Bloom is actually more of a software to accompany our walks than a full-fledged game. “It’s an application designed to make your time outdoors, your daily walk more enjoyable” Madoka Katayama, in charge of the design of the user experience for the title, recently explained to us.

In fact, all game mechanics are based on the number of steps the player takes in the real world. The more the meters are linked, the more the Pikmin grow, the more staff you will have to flourish the world around you. “We are focused on creating services that encourage users to exercise” adds Madoka Katayama. With Pikmin Bloom, Niantic is looking to hit a larger target than with Pokémon Go. But what’s it worth? We tried it to find out.

“Unity is strength”

As its principle wants, Pikmin Bloom is not meant to be played for hours at a time. The title is a perfect companion on the road and in our opinion will find much more interest little by little, session after session. Pikmin Bloom also naturally encourages this way of playing, thanks to a journal which recaps, at the end of the day, your daily exploits (photos, creatures found, number of steps). This last indication is never far away, within a clean and clear interface. So much the better, because it is crucial information that serves as the basis for the whole experience. Better to have good sneakers.

As explained above, the sinews of war in Pikmin Bloom are the meters covered by the player (for the moment, there is no compatibility with wheelchairs). After a small load – no Nintendo account needed to play it – and a brief passage through the personalization of your Mii, it will therefore be necessary to storm the streets of your city. In Pikmin Bloom, the number of steps allows first to grow the famous multicolored creatures, for example a thousand for the red and yellow beings. All thanks to plants that will be given to you after each level, after completing various objectives.





Once the Pikmin are mature, they will join your team, which will grow as you progress. In Pikmin Bloom, the interest of having more and more people by his side is twofold: to flower the world around and collect different objects. Small creatures will indeed often find fruit along the way, the nectar of which will make a flower grow on their head. Flowers that will give petals and will be used to activate the “flower power” mode of Pikmin Bloom, where flora grows instantly under your feet. When this mode is activated, Pikmin plants will grow faster (+ 10% at first).

Pikmin Bloom – Launch Trailer

Pikmin Bloom, Pikmin socket?

There is something very calming about Pikmin Bloom: step by step, we discover the new objects unearthed by our team and we carefully monitor the growth of our plants. Above all, it is possible to switch to augmented reality mode to insert the Pikmin in the real world. Despite limited interactions, everything works well, and allows you to add photos to your diary or directly to your personal album. Between that, the finds of colorful beings, not to mention the large plants on the map which await the flowers of several players to open, the walks are rhythmic.

Even though Pikmin Bloom will have to evolve in the future, the title from studio Niantic and Nintendo really fulfills what it was designed to do: it accompanies the player’s steps well without forcing him to stay with his eyes on the screen. Moreover, by coupling the software with Google Fit (also free application), the meters can still be taken into account when Pikmin Bloom is off. A great idea to further accentuate the objective of “accompanying” the game. It is nevertheless necessary to point out the presence of an in-game store where you can spend real money to accelerate the waiting cycles of the title. After all, why not: there is no competitive dimension in the game. And we can already say that it will always be so with Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom is now available for free on iOS and Android.