Pikmin Bloom: the new game from the creators of Pokémon GO launches in a flowery trailer

Well aware of the potential of augmented reality, Pokémon and Niantic are teaming up again for a new title, from a well-known franchise of the Japanese firm: Pilmin Bloom. And its launch trailer sets the tone.

After having literally exploded with Pokémon GO, whose profits seem to never stop even in 2021, Niantic has taken on other similar projects with the deep desire to repeat this sparkling success. Unfortunately, we have just learned today that the Harry Potter Wizards Unite servers will be shut down, leaving the way open to another production from the San Francisco studio: Pikmin Bloom.

Flowers, pedestrians and augmented reality

Big N’s cult franchise, Pikmin will have given birth to three very popular opus: while fans are still waiting for the advent of a fourth episode, they can therefore fall back on the Bloom opus, reserved for Android and iOS platforms. The application is available from today on the Play Store and the App Store, while a launch trailer has just appeared.





As a reminder, it will therefore be an augmented reality title, asking you to explore the corners of your village to cultivate your own Pikmin. They will be brought to grow, to become independent and to found a whole community that you will build with the other players, step by step (literally).

A nice way to democratize a franchise, despite everything, little known to the general public and to strengthen its portfolio of licenses again and again. For more information on the very concept of Pikmin Bloom, we direct you to our article dedicated to this address.