Pochettino leaves suspense around his starting XI

First in its group with 7 points, PSG are preparing to face Leipzig in the Champions League tomorrow night. As part of the 4th day of the biggest European competition, the capital club must confirm to maintain its first place. During the training of the Parisians, Mauricio Pochettino did not really show any clue on his starting XI. Lionel Messi will not be available due to injury. For his part, Kylian Mbappé will be able to start the meeting after his ENT infection.





Only a ten against ten opposition in training made it possible to detect the potential starting XI of the Argentinian. If he opened the door using a 3-5-2, the PSG coach should line up a 4-3-3 tomorrow night. The essential information to remember is thatAngel Di Maria is expected to make his Champions League debut after three games of suspension. Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes will not take part in this meeting. According to The Parisian, Donnarumma should start against the German club. Mendes, Presnel, Marquinhos and Hakimi would be lined up in defense. In the middle three, Gueye could be lined up alongside Danilo, positioned as a sentry. A doubt remains around the position of right midfielder. A choice will have to be made between Wijnaldum and Herrera. In attack, Neymar could find the left side, Mbappé the number nine position and Di Maria the right winger position.