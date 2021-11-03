Pôle emploi: here is when and how the aid of 1000 euros will be paid to the long-term unemployed

The government announced at the beginning of October the granting of a financial aid of 1000 euros for the long-term unemployed who embark on a training course. A decree published on October 30 in the official journal details the terms of this payment.

A helping hand, to get some unemployed people out of prolonged inactivity. The government indeed announced on October 7 a bonus of 1000 euros for certain long-term job seekers training in a company in recruiting trades.

This October 30, a decree published in the Official Journal details the terms of payment of this financial assistance.

For who ?

This aid is therefore intended for job seekers “engaged in training necessary for the acquisition of the skills required to occupy a job corresponding to an offer submitted by a company to Pôle emploi”.





The conditions for claiming it are as follows: job seekers are “required to fulfill positive acts of job search“and must not have “no professional activity” for twelve months during the last fifteen months.

Their training must begin between November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

How? ‘Or’ What ?

On the practical side, it is Pôle emploi which will be responsible for ensuring the payment of this assistance. The beneficiary is required to provide Pôle emploi with all the documents proving his eligibility. In addition, “Pôle emploi ensures the management of complaints and appeals relating to aid”, specifies the decree.

When ?

The aid will be paid in two installments to the jobseeker, a first payment of 500 euros will therefore take place “at the latest one month after entry into training”.

The second half will be paid at the end of the training. The decree also specifies that this aid is “non-transferable and unseizable”, which means that it cannot be assigned to anyone other than its beneficiary and that it cannot be seized by a creditor as payment of this claim.