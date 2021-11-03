Prime Minister declares state of emergency in the face of rebel advance

In Ethiopia, the civil war that has lasted for a year has taken a new turn since this weekend. Rebels from Tigray province have entered two major towns in the north of the country and appear to have gained the upper hand militarily over the national army. This news weakens the position of Abiy Ahmed’s government, which declared a state of emergency throughout the country on Tuesday. The rebels could now approach the capital Addis Ababa.

While the TPLF rebels are still 400 km north of the Ethiopian capital, their advance in recent days is putting pressure on the federal government.

In Addis Ababa, the authorities are calling on the population to mobilize to counter the advance of the Tigrayan soldiers. The Prime Minister calls on all Ethiopians to arm themselves. The Amhara region, where the fighting is taking place today, has declared a state of emergency and is recruiting thousands of militiamen. As for the city of Addis Ababa, it urges residents to form self-defense groups in the event of a TPLF attack on the capital.

The United States threatens

Calls for a ceasefire continued to flow, especially from the United States: “ We have always condemned the expansion of the war by the TPLF outside of Tigray. And we continue to ask the TPLF to withdraw its troops from the Amhara and Afar regions. However, this expansion of the war is as much predictable as it is unacceptable. Said the US envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

Predictable according to him, because the Ethiopian government operated a humanitarian blockade around Tigray. A violation of human rights which deserves sanctions, according to Jeffrey Feltman: “ The United States and other countries cannot pretend nothing has happened in its dealings with the Ethiopian government. The extraordinary partnership we had with him cannot continue as long as the conflict continues to spread, the stability and unity of the country are threatened, as well as the well-being of its people. “

The White House intends to remove Ethiopia from the list of Agoa beneficiaries, the American law for African growth and opportunities.

Several measures included in the state of emergency

The UN also protested Tuesday evening: Secretary General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday through the voice of his spokesperson to the ” immediate cessation of hostilities and unimpeded humanitarian access to provide urgent life-saving assistance », Said Stéphane Dujarric in a press release. He also pleaded for a national dialogue ” inclusive “To resolve this crisis and” create the basis for peace and stability throughout the country “.

But both sides seem determined to continue this civil war.

In the conflict between them and the government, the Tigrayan soldiers have recently allied themselves with other rebel movements and were probably planning to march on the capital.

The state of emergency includes several measures, including conscription for civilians, the deployment of the army, searches, a curfew or arrests without an arrest warrant.