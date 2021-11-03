Prince Albert “furious” against the mother of his son Alexander, he explains

Shortly before his departure for Scotland and the COP26, Albert of Monaco gave a new interview to the magazine Point of view November 3, 2021. An interview during which the prince of course spoke of his green convictions, but also the prolonged absence of his wife Princess Charlene, detained in South Africa for many months due to a serious ENT infection. Somewhat bitter, the 63-year-old sovereign also commented on the long interview given by the mother of his son Alexander (18) to the magazine Paris Match last September …





After long years of silence, spent in the shadow of the Rock, the former flight attendant Nicole Coste proudly posed with her son Alexandre on the cover Paris Match. An interview during which this 49-year-old stylist revealed the details of her arrangement since Prince Albert officially recognized Alexander, announced that Princess Stephanie was the young man’s godmother, but also spoke without filter of the strained relations of Princess Charlene with the eldest son of her husband … A truthful interview which did not please the sovereign at all.

“I obviously didn’t know what she was going to do, commented Prince Albert, to Point of view. She just denied me that she was going to release something, I thought it would just be a birthday photo [pour les 18 ans d’Alexandre, NDLR]. It was out of place, I was furious to find out“The one who had made a comfortable place for herself in Monaco, to the point of taking part in leading events with her son, risks losing her advantages after this indelicate unpacking …