Prince Albert II Monaco settles his accounts with Nicole Coste, Alexander’s mother

In September, Nicole Coste, a former conquest of Albert of Monaco with whom he had his son Alexandre Grimaldi, made very critical statements about himself and Charlene. The prince replies in the columns of the magazine Point of view.
What if the situation finally settles down? After nine months of absence, Charlene of Monaco still agitates the curious. But the rumors of a divorce with Prince Albert of Monaco are less insistent. This is because the Monegasque sovereign has been trying to silence them for several weeks, promising an imminent return of his wife to the Principality. Jacques and Gabriella’s mother has not yet finished with her health concerns. As the magazine recalls Point of view, dedicated to royal families, the former South African swimmer underwent yet another operation on October 8, which this time targeted her nasal septum. She has also been suffering from a serious ENT infection since last spring, which would have forced her to stay in her native lands, where she had undertaken a displacement before this whole story started.
Prince Albert very annoyed by rumors about Charlene
Always with our colleagues, the son of Rainier III swears that the princess is better and that she will be home soon, as he has been hammering now for about twenty days. “I miss her”, concedes an Albert who, obviously, awaits his half of firm footing. He is also saddened by the different opinions relayed here and there about his couple. “When the words are unfounded, composed of completely fabricated elements of appreciation, it is sad and lamentable”, he laments. However, he understands that his communication as well as that of Charlene were perhaps not optimal, because it would have been necessary to express himself more clearly. But there again, he does not want to question his choices or those of his wife a posteriori.
He responds to the accusations of Nicole Coste
Prince Albert of Monaco finally returns to the totally unexpected words of Nicole Coste, the mother of his son Alexandre Grimaldi, held last September in the columns of Paris Match. This notably swayed certain overwhelming details about him and Charlene about the young man’s education. “I obviously didn’t know what she was going to do, rants the sovereign. She had just informed me that she was going to release something, I thought it would just be a birthday photo. It was inappropriate, I was furious to find out “.