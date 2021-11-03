Prince Harry: forgot about Elizabeth II’s speech, he makes an announcement with Meghan

The day after the strong message sent to the leaders present at the COP 26 by Elizabeth II, Prince Harry announced an ecological commitment. The Duke of Sussex didn’t like being snubbed by his grandmother.

Prince Harry was quick to counterattack! Visibly touched not to have been cited by Elizabeth II, the Duke of Sussex took the lead. Big absent from the strong speech that His Majesty sent during the COP 26, the husband of Meghan Markle announced a strong commitment for his foundation. Inspired by “Harry and Meghan’s longstanding commitment to the planet”, the Archewell company is committed to reducing its carbon emissions over the next few years. “Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to reduce that footprint as much as possible, while offsetting the remaining emissions through high quality carbon removal projects,” can we read in a press release published on its website. The foundation will therefore appoint an expert “in order to understand [leur] collective footprint “.

The goal? Achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030. The Archewell Foundation adds that Prince Harry’s sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst and investment firm Ethic, in which the couple have invested, will advise the company on the “concentration” of its investments “in favor of a low carbon economy”. “Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to minimize our footprint, while offsetting the remaining emissions through investments in carbon elimination projects like reforestation.”, added a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, long singled out for their highly polluting trips. A strong announcement whose timing is talking about. Because it was indeed published the day after Elizabeth II’s strong speech in Glasgow.

Elizabeth II “proud” of Princes William and Charles

Prevented from going to Scotland, Her Majesty made a point of addressing the leaders in a video of more than four minutes. “History has shown that when nations unite for a common cause, there is always hope”, launched Elizabeth II, in a bright green suit, urging them to “work side by side” for “solve the most insurmountable problems”. Subsequently, Elizabeth II had a word held to honor the memory of Prince Philip while praising the work of those who will succeed her on the British throne: “I am very proud that my husband’s leading role in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet continues through the work of our oldest son, Charles, and his oldest son, William”. Not a word for Prince Harry so …

