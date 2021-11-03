Private radar cars: who will be in charge of driving them?

Radar cars are multiplying in France and will appear in several regions including Occitanie in 2022. Who are the drivers in charge of these cars?

A real nightmare for drivers, radar cars are landing in several regions in 2022. These vehicles equipped to control speed would be very profitable. Between January and April 2020, 264,743 offenses were recorded by private companies using these automobiles, reports Auto Moto.

427 radar cars

427 radar cars were circulating on our roads on August 1 according to Road Safety figures, including 202 driven by police or gendarmes and 225 by company personnel, indicates Auto Plus. According to our colleagues, 4 private companies offer contracts to drive these radar cars. Ultimately, the police will no longer be mobilized for this type of mission. The aim is to free up time for officials for other activities.





Four companies

Always according to Auto Plus, the companies in charge of radar cars are geographically distributed. Mobiom begins to concern the Grand-Est. The company is already present in Normandy and Brittany. It would have 84 vehicles. GSR currently covers the Center-Val-de-Loire and should arrive in New Aquitaine. 65 cars would be in his hands. OTI France is already dealing with Pays-de-la-Loire and will soon concern Burgundy-Franche-Comté. It has 43 cars. At last, Ineo Infracom and Securitas have 33 vehicles in Hauts-de-France.

To cope with this strengthening of controls, sites listing the number plates of radar cars by department have been created.