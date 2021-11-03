PSG – Mercato: 42M €, a big info falls for Al-Khelaïfi before RB Leipzig

Deprived of Lionel Messi or Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos for this RB Leipzig – PSG, Mauricio Pochettino can however count on Neymar, brilliant against LOSC a few days earlier in the league, and will record the return of Kylian Mbappé. Angel Di Maria will also make his return with Paris SG for this shock of the Champions League, after having served his three suspension games.

If Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and PSG had made a big impression during the last summer Mercato by snatching the signatures of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Nuno Mendes, the Parisian club coached by Mauricio Pochettino n ‘ has however still failed to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract, which will expire next June.

The young striker of the French team also seems as determined to join Karim Benzema on the side of Real Madrid at the end of this 2021/2022 exercise, which is why the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain are already starting to explore many avenues in order to find a successor for him.





Thus, several names have already been regularly associated with PSG for several weeks such as Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC) or even Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). To recite nobody else but them…

And if Bild Sport recently announced that Karim Adeyemi seemed rather favorable to the idea of ​​returning to the Bundesliga and that his agents had even already met representatives of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the young and very promising striker from RB Salzburg would ultimately not be very keen on the idea of ​​returning to Bavaria, given the strong competition already established there (Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala …). RB Leipzig would also be on the spot but would not be a priority for the Munich native.