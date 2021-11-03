PSG’s ratings against RB Leipzig (2-2): Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo Pereira, a duo in hell

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 6

He quickly understood that he would not have time to be unemployed after burning situations on his goal (1st, 6th). But Donnarumma has a cool head and his decisive save on the first Leipzig penalty literally saved Paris from drowning for a while (10th). Yet so serene since the start of the season, he sent some shivers through the Parisian defense (12th, 20th, 55th). Authoritarian in certain aerial outings (69th), he finally gave in on a very well-shot penalty at the end of the match (2-2, 89th).

In short: Dropped by his defense, he delayed the deadline as much as possible.

Champions League The cheat sheet: Paris finally has what it deserves AN HOUR AGO

Achraf Hakimi: 4

His raises have long been feverish and in his role as right-back, he seemed very annoyed to be put under pressure so low on the ground. Fatally, its performance suffered with balloons lost in shambles. Even offensively, his projections suffered from a lack of precision in the last move.

In short: Between the right side and the right piston, we know in which position we prefer it.

Marquinhos: 7

Fortunately he is there, otherwise we do not know how Paris would have held. At the height of the storm, he was pulled down by the Kimpembe-Danilo duo but was never able to drown. If he is late on the deflection of Silva which brings the German penalty (10th), he gained momentum to finally reign supreme through his sense of compensation and cover (54th, 56th, 65th). He is also the author of a magnificent assist for Wijnaldum from a corner (1-2, 40th).

In short: He can’t do everything …

Presnel Kimpembe: 2.5

As in the first leg, he suffered martyrdom against André Silva and quickly lost his footing in his match. Defeated in a duel by Nkunku on the opening scoring (8th), he sank, losing balls and duels. Warned after two huge faults (32nd), he seemed to fall into line in the second period before finally conceding a penalty that was as logical as it was useless (89th).

In short: A new shipwreck.

Nuno Mendes: 4

The matches are multiplying but the impression is still not irresistible. The young Portuguese has fiery legs that can offer him some interesting rides but he is constantly feverish under pressure (28th). His speed allows him to correct some positioning errors (68th) but it is still insufficient.

In short: Is he really the indisputable holder of PSG in this position?

Danilo Pereira: 3

What an ordeal! Established at the post of sentry, he took a broth of entry and never seemed to gain the upper hand. On the opening goal, he let Nkunku dive to the near post (1-0, 8th). He concedes a logical penalty on André Silva (10th). The result was not much brighter despite the slight improvement of PSG. Often guilty of bad raises or loss of dangerous balls, he diffused a constant excitement.

In short: A sentry who does not control much …

Danilo Pereira suffered like never before against Leipzig

Credit: Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6

With worrying discretion since the start of the season, the Dutchman has finally made the powder speak with one of his primary qualities: projection. After having followed the Parisian offensive well, he opened his counter closely with PSG (1-1, 22nd) before doubling the lead, on an offering from Marquinhos (38th). Not necessarily fluid in his ball catch, he could have finished with two assists on the clock (38th, 52nd). But, placed very high, he sometimes forgot the defensive withdrawal, leaving Danilo and Gueye to their galleys.

In short: Best in stats, not fully in-game yet

Replaced by Ander Herrera (85th).

Idrissa Gueye: 3.5

Faced with the German pressing, he never knew the difference. This Wednesday, the ball burned his feet and his ball losses could have been really dangerous (52nd, 74th). Not helped by his friends in the middle, he played out of time, systematically late in his interventions or almost. It is typically in this kind of match that his contribution should be more visible …

In short: When Verratti is not there …

Idrissa Gueye against Leipzig Credit: Getty Images

Angel Di Maria: 5.5

He started his match with a loss of ball leading to the opening of the scoring (8th). So El Fideo did everything to be forgiven. It is his shift that allows Neymar to put himself in the right direction on the equalizer (22nd). What set the tone for a match where he will often have been at the origin of good Parisian moves by his passes or his feints. His countered recovery (38th) deprived him of decisive action but he was active and influential.

In short: On its Lille momentum, it is clearly gaining momentum.

Replaced by Julian Draxler (84th).

Kylian Mbappé: 4

What to remember? His perfect assist for Wijnaldum (22nd) after a sharp call? Or his multiple failures against Gulacsi which prevent Paris from leaving with three points (45th, 52nd, 64th)? Undoubtedly the second option even if its ability to create opportunities on its own should be emphasized. Sharp but not a scorer, he proves that he can still make a lot of progress in front of goal.

In short: His assist saved his complicated match at the finish.

Kylian Mbappé, in check against Leipzig Credit: Getty Images

Replaced by Mauro Icardi (90th).

Neymar: 4.5

When Paris was under water, he offered a lot. Often with success and a welcome technical accuracy (2nd), he is at the origin of the equalizer by his ability to move Paris forward. His passes seem to have regained their precision of yesteryear (48th) and his dribbles are sharper, as against Lille. But, in a second period at the wrong pace, he ended up disappearing from circulation.

In short: Better but ended up physically sinking.

Champions League Without mastery, Paris ends up frustrated 2 HOURS AGO