    Psychonauts 2: Completing the game 100% just got easier! | Xbox one

    Well set to be among the games of the year, Psychonauts 2 has just received a new update from the studio Double Fine. This brings stability fixes to the title, but also new functions to find the objects that are to be found in the game much more easily.

    New options for unlockable items and achievements

    Tim Shaffer took the floor to explain what players can expect from this patch. It is mainly a question here of functionalities that make it easier to find the collectibles of Psychonauts 2 to finish it 100%.

    If you finished the game wanting to collect all the hidden objects, probably BOB Bottles are talking to you. And especially a banana, right? This update will help you out, here’s how.


    • Otto Spot: It’s a filter that allows you to find collectibles and is now available in Otto stores. This filter is unlocked once you have completed Psychonauts 2. To use the Otto Spot, simply activate the camera in the game or in a brain to see an indication appear on the screen when an object is to be recovered.
    • Menus: When navigating through in-game level menus, it is now clearly indicated when all level items have been found.
    • New Battles: When you complete Gisu’s side quest to find the Psychoseismometers, you now unlock one more in Otto’s Lab. This allows you to restart fights again and again in order to, for example, unlock achievements more easily.

    Psychonauts 2 is still available on Xbox and PC as well as Xbox Game Pass.


    Stuart

