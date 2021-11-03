Public debt is expected to reach 113.5% of GDP in 2022, instead of the 116% forecast

The numbers are better than expected. With the strong economic recovery from the crisis, state revenues have swelled. What “to begin the trajectory of deleveraging, in particular on the debt linked to Covid-19 estimated at 165 billion euros for the State”, announces the Minister of Public Accounts, Olivier Dussopt. In an interview with Echoes, he expects “on a public debt of 115.3% of GDP at the end of 2021, while we initially expected 118%, and 113.5% in 2022, against 116% previously forecast”.

These new economic forecasts will be included in the amending finance bill for 2021, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. In terms of growth, the government still forecasts an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of 6.25%, despite the very strong recovery of the economy. And any additional revenue will go “to reducing the 2021 deficit”, assures Olivier Dussopt.





Financing the inflation allowance

But this traditional rectified end-of-year budget allows the government above all to include in law the purchasing power measures announced in recent weeks to compensate for the rise in energy prices, in particular the inflation allowance of 100 euros. . The text provides for this compensation an envelope of 3.6 billion euros, which will be supplemented by 200 million euros voted in the draft budget for 2022.

The rectified budget must also ratify redeployments of funds from the recovery plan of 100 billion euros, between devices which have not consumed their entire envelope and others whose resources have been strengthened during the process. year because of their success, as MaPrimeRenov ‘. Other new appropriations concern part of the financing of the skills plan, as well as 500 million euros for compensation against freezing in favor of farmers. In total, this amending budget provides for opening 9.1 billion euros in additional credits and canceling 7.3 billion.