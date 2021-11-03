Puel resigns, Kolodziejczak responds to supporters

Supporters of the ASSE ask for the departure of Claude Puel. The latter, however, still enjoys the support of his players, as claimed Timothy Kolodziejczak.

The days of Claude Puel on the ASSE bench are counted. The supporters are demanding his resignation following the poor results of his team. The Greens are last in Ligue 1 with 6 small points and do not record any victory after 12 days. Four groups of AS Saint-Étienne supporters have decided to keep the pressure on their coach, in order to obtain his dismissal as he has no intention of resigning.

Thus, the Magic Fans, Green Angels, the Union de supporters Stéphanois (USS) and separatists from Saint-Étienne met at the Zénith de Saint-Étienne on Sunday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m., for a rally against Claude Puel and the two presidents. Stéphanois: Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo. That same day, ASSE faces Clermont Foot 63 in Geoffroy-Guichard (from 3 p.m.) on behalf of the 13th day of Ligue 1, but without supporters, because the match is scheduled behind closed doors.





Timothée Kolodziejczak, “we are behind the staff”

The coach of the Greens can however count on the support of his players. They united behind him and his staff according to Timothée Kolodziejczak. “We’ve been last for a few days, but we’re hanging on. We are not giving up. It is not easy. We give our all to move up the rankings. We know that it will end up paying off ”, he reassured in Goal Football Club. “We are fighting for this club. It’s a historic club. We are behind him, behind the staff ”said the ASSE defender. Note that Claude Puel’s contract is valid until June 2022, but it is very likely that he will be sacked by the winter break in December, if his team still does not win.