Pyrénées-Orientales – In Banyuls-dels-Aspres: the wasteland gives way to a photovoltaic park, local residents invited to participate in the financing

The “Mas d’en Ramis” project, work on which began last August, is open to crowdfunding. The opportunity for local residents to appropriate this photovoltaic park and derive some financial profit from it.

It is exactly ten years since the municipality of Banyuls-dels-Aspres launched the project. The idea? Take advantage of abandoned and landlocked agricultural land between the motorway, the LGV line and the departmental road with a renewable energy production project. The RES company was appointed to carry out the project. Responsible for solar projects in Montpellier, Laurent Duwiquet highlights the interest of RES “for these projects which make sense and which it is possible to co-develop with the inhabitants of the sector and elected officials.”





Between the motorway and the LGV line, a land to be exploited.



In Banyuls-dels-Apsres, the “Mas d’en Ramis” project covers 13 hectares divided into three distinct islets. The park will be fenced and surrounded by trees to limit the visual impact. The site began this summer with the preparation of the land and the last clearing of brush. After the installation of the fences and the planting of trees, the solar panels were to be mounted by the beginning of next year for commissioning scheduled for April.

More than 23,000 solar modules will thus produce up to 15 GWh per year, which is enough to cover the electricity consumption of 3,450 households. Winner of the call for tenders from the Energy Regulatory Commission, the project must be 40% financed by local investors. That is to say 950,000 euros that RES must withdraw via Enerfip from local residents. A first public meeting organized in early October in the village brought together only a few people but it is still possible to participate online.

Read also :

Occitanie: investing in a renewable energy project near home can bring in much more than the Livret A