QAnon followers gathered in Dallas, hoping for return of JFK’s deceased son

Several hundred people gathered in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday to await the appearance of a man who has been missing for 22 years now.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. will reappear and put Donald Trump back in power. This grotesque assumption, several hundred followers of the QAnon movement gathered Tuesday in Dallas believed in it hard as iron, hoping to be the witnesses of the reappearance of the son of John F. Kennedy, disappeared in a plane crash 22 years ago .

At around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered at Dealey Plaza, in the heart of Dallas, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, according to the newspaper. Dallas Morning News.

One of the theories circulated by the QAnon Nebula states that the son of “JFK”, John F. Kennedy Jr, died in 1999 with his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law Lauren when the plane he was piloting crashed at sea off the state of Massachusetts, was to reappear around noon to announce the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. Donald Trump was then to become “the king among kings”, according to a publication posted Monday on a QAnon account.





“Extremely disturbing”

As expected, JFK Jr. did not appear and within hours the crowds were dispersed by the rain which began to fall on the Texas town. Climatic conditions which were taken as a pretext, on several QAnon groups, to explain the absence of the one who would have been 61 years old in 2021.

“The very large crowd gathered for the reappearance of JFK Jr. after his (alleged) mock death is not something funny,” responded Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy on Twitter.

“This is an extremely worrying sign of how the political debate has become completely detached from the truth,” he said.

Influential nebula

Born in 2017 in the United States, the QAnon movement takes its name from enigmatic messages posted by a certain “Q”, supposed to be a senior American official close to former US President Donald Trump.

The QAnon Nebula is adhered to a theory that Joe Biden and the Democrats are part of a global Satanist and pedophile conspiracy.

Over the years, these theories have convinced more and more Americans, and the FBI is monitoring this far-right group, seen as potentially dangerous. Many QAnon activists were among the crowd that attacked the Capitol on January 6.