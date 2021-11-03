More

    qualification, Shaqiri’s difficulties, the start of the match… Bosz says it all

    Zapping Goal! Football club Rangers, PSG – OL: The pre-match briefs

    Victory expected for qualification and validate method

    “We want to win tomorrow. We will put the best possible players for this match. We will take stock after training earlier. Implementing a new way of playing takes time. We still make mistakes. Football without There is no fault. We are working on training and with the video. In the first leg, we started badly but we showed a good mentality. It is not easy to reverse a game and score four goals in the first leg. ‘Away. I always analyze the matches after the fact. I see if we have applied our principles of play or not. I look at the lines but also the players individually. We cannot miss the start of the match as we have done there. You have to start well and be 100% from the start. “

    Shaqiri’s difficulties

    “Xherdan can do better, yes. He hasn’t had a real preparation. He’s a smart player with amazing technique. If the team improves and plays more in small spaces, he’s going to be very good.”

    Less rotation among defenders

    “The central defenders turn less than the attacking players. Damien (Da Silva) hasn’t played a lot but he played very well when he was on the pitch, like against Brondby. He’s a good player, very professional.”


    Bosz wants a fourth win in a row

    Winner of Glasgow Rangers, Brondby and Sparta Prague, the OL of Peter Bosz hope to chain a fourth victory tonight against the Czechs. A success would allow them to qualify for the next round of the Europa League.

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

