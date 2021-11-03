Queen Elizabeth II pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip

ROYAL FAMILY – A subtle tribute to her husband. After hospitalization and forced rest, Queen Elizabeth II addressed in a video message to world leaders present in Glasgow for COP26. One sartorial detail caught the eye, a brooch tied to her late husband Prince Philip.

As you can see in our video, Her Majesty The Queen appeared in a pre-recorded video at the opening of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. For the occasion Elizabeth II chose a bright green dress, but also a jewel with a special meaning.

On her left shoulder is a butterfly-shaped brooch made of diamonds and rubies that the Queen had not worn since 2012. This is a gift given by the Countess of Onslow during her marriage in 1947 to the Prince Philip, who died of old age on April 9 at the age of 99. Another wink, the photo on the queen’s desk also represents butterflies.