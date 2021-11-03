Queen Elizabeth II pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip

ROYAL FAMILY – A subtle tribute to her husband. After hospitalization and forced rest, Queen Elizabeth II addressed in a video message to world leaders present in Glasgow for COP26. One sartorial detail caught the eye, a brooch tied to her late husband Prince Philip.
As you can see in our video, Her Majesty The Queen appeared in a pre-recorded video at the opening of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. For the occasion Elizabeth II chose a bright green dress, but also a jewel with a special meaning.
On her left shoulder is a butterfly-shaped brooch made of diamonds and rubies that the Queen had not worn since 2012. This is a gift given by the Countess of Onslow during her marriage in 1947 to the Prince Philip, who died of old age on April 9 at the age of 99. Another wink, the photo on the queen’s desk also represents butterflies.
In addition to this subtle sartorial reference, Elizabeth II quoted her husband from the first words of his speech. “It is a duty that I am particularly happy to fulfill, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”
Beyond this subtle tribute, some will also see in the “papillonesque” reference an obvious link with the issues of nature protection. What also call the leaders present at the Cop26 at the first flap of the wing to better preserve the environment.
