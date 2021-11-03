Rain of promos on Philips 4K Ambilight TVs!

In recent years, Philips has once again made its name shine in the television market. How? ‘Or’ What ? Thanks to in-house technology, present on many 4K TVs: the Ambilight. Wait, we’ll tell you everything.

Philips 4K Ambilight TVs on sale at Darty!

Darty is already preparing for Christmas and the famous French brand is offering up to 30% off many 4K TVs. Among them, there are obviously Philips Ambilight TVs. In addition to these discounts, a promo code is currently available at Darty. While typing DARTY30 just before checking out, you’ll save € 30 for every € 200 of purchase. Back to our Ambilight TVs. Two models are put forward.

First there is the PUS7906, sold in 50 and 43 inches. An LED Smart TV with a lot of interesting features: HDMI 2.1, 60 Hz, VRR, Dolby Atmos, 4K Ambilight of course. A beautiful object sold at 559.99 € instead of 699.99 € thanks to the promo code DARTY 30. Then there is the Ambilight TV of the same range but 7 inches below at 499 € instead of 599 €. For smaller spaces and smaller budgets, this reduction seems particularly attractive to us.

The second model on sale is a OLED856, available in 55 and 65 inches. You will find all the classic characteristics of a high-end TV (55 inches, HDMI 2.1, 4K, 120 Hz, SmartTV, you know the song). Usually found around 1800 or even 1900 euros, Darty offers a nice 22% reduction on the Philips 55OLED856 and drops it to 1529 €. This is, by far, the cheapest price on the market at the moment. Better yet, if you choose the 65-inch model, it will cost you 1,729 euros instead of the base 2,999 €. Yes, OLED and its infinite contrast is a sublime technology, but it is not cheap.





What is Philips Ambilight?

As you can see in the illustration image of this part, the principle of Ambilight is to strongly reinforce the spectators’ immersion thanks to .. an LED strip. The AI ​​in the Philips TV constantly analyzes the image displayed on the panel and illuminates the back of the TV accordingly. Basically, if a red lightsaber goes through the left edge of the screen, that same left edge will project red light behind the TV. The feel of Ambilight is quite difficult to describe but people who have tested it are pretty much unanimous: the effect is impressive.

