RB Leipzig – Paris Saint-Germain: Led 2-1, Leipzig caught up with PSG on a penalty in stoppage time (2-2)

PSG leaves the head of Group A to Manchester City. Ahead at half-time thanks to their individual talent and the double of Georginio Wijnaldum (21st, 39th) despite a failed collective performance (2-1), the Parisians were unable to make the break in the second period despite many situations . They conceded the equalizer in the last minutes on a penalty resulting from an avoidable foul by Presnel Kimpembe (2-2). The Parisians will go to Manchester in three weeks with a point delay.

Gianluigi Donnarumma cannot do everything. The Italian goalkeeper kept Paris afloat by taking out André Silva’s penalty in the 11th minute while Leipzig was already leading 1-0 thanks to the goal of Christopher Nkunku (8th). In added time, he started on the right side again on Dominik Szoboszlai’s attempt, resulting from another long phase of domination by the locals. The strike from the Hungarian striker left him no chance, costing the Parisians two precious points (2-2).

An illegible first period

Between the two, Paris has not mastered the match. Without Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi, Mauricio Pochettino decided to field a hybrid lineup resembling a 4-3-3 in which Danilo Pereira frequently retreated to create a 3-4-3. The plan did not work because the Parisian midfielder showed too many limits in the conservation of the ball against the opposing pressing, allowing Leipzig to multiply the high recoveries of the ball. Fortunately for the Parisians, neither Laimer (14th) nor Nkunku (18th) were able to make the break, and Marquinhos cut many opposing offensives in a one-sided start to the match.

Marquinhos was once again imperial against Leipzig with PSG

The solution then came from Neymar. By winning, the Brazilian genius has made the Parisian game more fluid. It is from one of his stalls and a good movement that came the equalizer of Georginio Wijnaldum, on a service from Kylian Mbappé (21st). The Parisians then created many opportunities in transition by taking advantage of their offensive talent and the German slack. Following a counter-attack, again initiated by Neymar and concluded with a counter strike from Angel Di Maria, Wijnaldum offered himself a double on a corner intelligently deflected by Marquinhos (39th).

Mbappé not rewarded

At the break, Paris was in front, without really knowing how, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men were unable to kill the match at the start of the second period. Kylian Mbappé, impressive in his ability to create differences, failed to deceive Gulacsi despite three clear chances (45th + 2, 53rd, 64th).

After twenty-five difficult minutes, Leipzig inexorably got their hands on the match, helped by the decline in the Ile-de-France region. Apart from a close resumption of Szoboszlai (72nd), the Germans created only a few opportunities before the avoidable fault of Kimpembe at the start of additional time. On a little dangerous action in the box, his jump on the back of Nkunku was sanctioned after consultation of the VAR. The logical result sends Paris back to its dear tactical studies, three weeks away from a major trip to Manchester City.

