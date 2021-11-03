Real Madrid and Karim Benzema win against Chakhtior Donetsk in the Champions League

The match: 2-1
Real Madrid, second in their group behind the surprising team of Sheriff Tiraspol, hosted Chakhtior Donetsk on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. As often this season, the Madrilenians can thank Karim Benzema who offered the victory in this match (2-1).
The French striker scored twice in a meeting where his team was manhandled by Chakhtior Donetsk. It is also Roberto De Zerbi’s men who would have deserved to be in front at half-time. But a Santos error allowed Benzema (14th) to open the scoring and score the 1000th goal in Real Madrid history in C1.
The equalizer of Fernando (34th) after a marvelous handover from Alan Patrick, and multiple occasions, confirmed that Chakthior Donetsk was indeed the most dangerous team in this match (39th). But once again, the Madrilenians were able to count on KB9. After a high class collective action, the French international (92 caps) gave the victory to his team (61st). A severe result for the Ukrainians as they caused concern for Courtois and his defense. But this success allows the men of Carlo Ancelotti to take the lead of the group while waiting for the match of Sheriff Tiraspol (9 pm).
The player: a historic Karim Benzema
The matches follow each other and are similar for Karim Benzema. When his team is in difficulty, the Frenchman is always present to sound the revolt. Double scorer in this meeting on two offerings from Vinicius, he entered a little more in the history of Real Madrid.
And if his double offers victory to his team, the former Lyonnais is also distinguished by his leadership. He is the first to harangue his partners when his team is struggling. He does not hesitate to drop out to take the game on his own. His successful performance is tarnished by his exit before the end of the match (79th): he was seen on the bench with an ice pack on his right thigh.
37
Karim Benzema scored 37 goals in 2021. His record in a calendar year.