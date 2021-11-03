Real manhandled, Porto cools San Siro

Milan 0-1 Porto (50th)
Théo Hernandez still passed in his lane but he could not center correctly. The game bounces on the other side, with Giroud, but again, it lacks precision. But the Milanese have presented a whole different face since the return from the locker room.
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (53rd)
Ferland Mendy barely countered Tete’s attempt after a well-rounded counter. Ukrainian ball lifts are very sharp.
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (52nd)
Ferland Mendy found himself down in the penalty area after a very good one against one negotiated by Vinicius, whose dazzling acceleration left his direct opponent in place.
Milan 0-1 Porto (46th)
It is back to San Siro. Pioli whispered a few words in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s ear before the start of the second half, the Swede could make his appearance on the pitch quickly.
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (48th)
Nice duel in the race between Ismaily and Vazquez, who inherited a very good ball in the depth. Defeated at first, the defender of Shakhtar ended up containing the Madrid striker.
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (46th)
The kickoff of the second half is given by Real. No change of player to report, Karim Benzema shook his teammates, heckled in the first period.
Apart from a big mistake at the start of the match, Real Madrid were mistreated by a very good Shakhtar team, logically back up to the Merengue on the scoreboard. This augurs well for a very good second half between the two teams. On the lawn of San Siro, the Milanese join the locker room, being led by FC Porto. As a reminder, Stefano Pioli’s players are looking for their first victory in the competition. For now, they are virtually eliminated.
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (45th)
Big save from Courtois, who manages to deflect a nice cross shot from Fernando. The goal of chaos was near!
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (42nd)
Stung, the Real players rush to the surface and redouble the intensity in the physical commitment, all that they have lacked for a good 20 minutes.
Real 1-1 Shakhtar (39th)
Buuuut !! Alan Patrick removes the chest for Fernando who slams a half-volley with his right foot under the bar of Courtois! What purpose ! Shakhtar’s equalizer is deserved.
Real 1-0 Shakhtar (39th)
Ferland Mendy is warned for having held back Tete who was spinning against.
Milan 0-1 Porto (35th)
Diogo Costa remains on the ground for a while after an aerial shock with a Milanese player, he ends up getting up. The match was somewhat rebalanced but the Portuguese seem sharper offensively.
Real 1-0 Shakhtar (32nd)
Shakhtar continues the momentum of his very good start to the match. Fernando’s shot goes just above Thibaut Courtois’ crossbar. Real are battered, the score in favor of Merengue is very flattering in view of their production on the ground, very timid.
Real 1-0 Shakhtar (27th)
Delicate ball to negotiate for Courtois who manages to clear his camp, but the Ukrainians are determined to put a cold sweat in the spans of the Bernabeu. Real are not sovereign on their lawn, far from it.
Milan 0-1 Porto (25th)
Tatarusanu relaxes well to deflect the ball with his fingertip to a corner. Another decisive parade on set-piece for the Milan goalkeeper, who railed against the passivity of his defense.
Milan 0-1 Porto (24th)
The squaring of the ground by the Portuguese considerably hinders the progress of the Milanese actions. It is a real iron curtain that stands between each line facing the ball carrier, deprived of an easy solution.
Milan 0-1 Porto (20th)
Strong, Tomori wins in front of Diaz, the scorer, who tried to outflank him in speed on the left. Too many inaccuracies in the Milanese ball exits, FC Porto can carry the ball towards the surface of Tatarusanu. The Otavio cross is missed, it is in the arms of the Milan goalkeeper.
Real 1-0 Shakhtar (17th)
Lucas Vazquez has seen support and transmits to Luka Modric in withdrawal. The Croatian’s strike is perhaps too applied, not placed enough, Trubin nevertheless achieves a very good stopping of the foot.
Real 1-0 Shakhtar (15th)
Oooh! What a mistake of the Ukrainian defense! Marlon fails to control a pass made a few meters from Trubin to his defender, put under pressure by Vinicius. The Brazilian recovered the ball and passed it on to Benzema, who converted the offering, to score Real Madrid’s 1,000th goal in the competition.
Real 0-0 Shakhtar (12th)
Mudryk gets the upper hand on Carvajal but poor ball handling on his part prevents him from challenging Courtois to the left of the penalty area. Yet he had taken his direct opponent quickly, what a pity!
Real 0-0 Shakhtar (9th)
Alan Patrick finds the post! The Ukrainians have come to play, they suffer less and less, even if Real immediately siege the opposing surface. But the Madrid defense found themselves in serious difficulty over Shakhtar’s last two offensives.
Real 0-0 Shakhtar (6th)
At the same time, on the other lawn, Real Madrid have given themselves a huge opportunity through Luka Modric. Trubin deflected the strike at the end of the Croatian midfielder.
Milan 0-1 Porto (6th)
Porto landed the perfect shot and reaped the rewards of the pressure imposed on the Milanese in the Rossoneri camp. Diaz is perfectly offset by Grujic, who had played Tonali to put his partner in the best conditions, isolated against the goalkeeper. Stefano Pioli’s men, who claimed a fault at the start of the action, were immediately punished.
Real 0-0 Shakhtar (4th)
Technical mastery is for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who monopolize the ball at the start of the match. The ball circulates easily, we do not try to wrap the game at all costs. The center of Mendy is countered but the French international immediately hinders the exit of the ball and wedges his opponent towards the corner post. The Ukrainians are struggling to free themselves.
Milan 0-0 Porto (2nd)
Oliveira concedes the first corner of this game after a good job from young Portuguese international Leao. The ball is taken away from Giroud who was trailing in the area.
The kick-off has just been given on all the lawns, with a slight lead for the match which takes place in San Siro between AC Milan and FC Porto.
The compositions of Milan-Porto, with Giroud and Theo Hernandez
AC Milan: Tatarusanu – Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez – Tonali, Bennacer – Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao – Giroud.
FC Porto: Diogo Costa – Joao Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu – Otavio, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz – Evanilson, Taremi.
Real-Shakhtar songs, with Benzema and Mendy
Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy – Kroos, Casemiro, Modric – Lucas Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin – Dodo, Marlon, Matviyenko, Ismaily – Maycon, Stepanenko, Alan Patrick – Tete, Fernando, Mudryk.
AC Milan close to the exit
In Group B, AC Milan could take the door tonight in the event of a defeat against Porto. Undefeated co-leader of Serie A, the Lombard club has indeed three defeats in three days of the Champions League, and has no more wild cards.
In the first leg, Porto won 1-0 at home.
The classification of group B:
1. Liverpool, 9 pts (+6)
2. Atlético de Madrid, 4 pts (0)
3. FC Porto, 4 pts (-3)
4.AC Milan, 0 pt (-3)
Real have no margin
After three days in Group D, Real Madrid have six points, as many as Sheriff Tiraspol, surprising leader, two more than Inter, and five more than Shakhtar, red lantern.
Suffice to say that Karim Benzema and his family must fill up on points by winning at home. On the first leg (October 19), the Madrilenians had crushed Shakhtar in Ukraine (5-0), with a great Vinicius.
The classification of group D:
1. Sheriff Tiraspol, 6 pts (+1)
2. Real Madrid, 6 pts (+5)
3. Inter Milan, 4 pts (+1)
4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 1 pt (-7)
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow the first two Champions League matches this Wednesday: Real Madrid-Shakhtar Donetsk, and AC Milan-FC Porto.
Both matches kick off at 6:45 p.m.!