    relive PSG’s draw against Leipzig

    Paris Saint-Germain conceded the draw in the dying moments.

    There won’t have been a miracle this time. After playing with fire against Manchester City and Leipzig in the first leg, PSG did not line up a new victory against the German club (2-2). Mauricio Pochettino’s men conceded a draw in the last moments, Wednesday, November 3, despite a double from Georginio Wijnaldum. If Christopher Nkunku had opened the scoring, Gianluigi Donnarumma then saved his family by pushing back a penalty from André Silva. A few minutes before the Dutchman came out of his box to sign a double that was thought to be saving. But a new shot on goal from Silva, transformed this time, prevented the Parisians from leaving with the three points and left the Germans alive in the group.



    Amanda

