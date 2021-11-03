Renting on Airbnb for New Years Eve? Please note, the site will block certain reservations in France and Spain

the essential

Airbnb announces the renewal of its plan to prevent unauthorized or disruptive parties during the next New Year’s Eve in France and Spain in particular.

Faced with the excesses of New Year’s evenings in apartments or houses rented by revelers, Airbnb announced on Tuesday, November 2 a plan to prevent unauthorized or disruptive parties in its rentals.

“Users who do not have a history of positive Airbnb reviews will not be able to book an entire home for New Year’s Eve alone,” the rental platform warns in a press release. Failed users will then be redirected to other types of accommodation.

Your account history will play

Restrictions are also placed on bookings of two nights including New Years Eve and identified as presenting an increased risk of disruptive parties. “Bookings made in the same location at the last minute, by travelers without a history of positive Airbnb reviews, could be blocked,” explains Airbnb. Again, customers will be redirected to other types of accommodation.

Hosts who have a history of positive Airbnb reviews will not be subject to these restrictions, says the booking app.





Airbnb claims to have blocked 64,000 people last year for New Year’s Eve as part of the same device tested at the time in France.

Read also :

Airbnb lodges and rentals: the new refuges for party animals

These New Year’s Eve measures will also be implemented this year in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

Priority to health during the Covid-19 epidemic

Airbnb’s motivations are both to preserve the tranquility of the neighborhood, to prevent possible degradation of the homes of its customers and not to encourage too large groups of people in order to fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the middle of winter. .

“While the development of vaccines on a global scale promotes the resumption of tourism, Airbnb is committed to making public health a priority, by encouraging safe and responsible stays via the platform”, certifies the American company.

Last summer, the tourist rental platform announced that it had “blocked or redirected” attempts to book more than 240,000 people in France in one year, in accordance with its voluntary commitment to avoid illegal parties. With the Covid-19 crisis, the site had explicitly banned in August 2020 and “until further notice” the organization of parties and other events in all Airbnb homes. Their capacity was also limited to 16 people.