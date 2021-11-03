Republican Glenn Youngkin elected governor of Virginia

The large lead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe melted in a few weeks in this state which had voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden in the presidential election a year ago.

Republican Glenn Youngkin managed to win the post of governor of the state of Virginia on Wednesday, according to US television projections, after a poll considered a test for Democrats and Joe Biden. After the count of more than 95% of the votes, the 54-year-old businessman, with no political experience, is 2.7 points ahead of his opponent, Terry McAuliffe, 64, former governor of this state of the Eastern United States (2014-2018).

“We won“, He launched in front of his supporters in jubilation in the middle of the night, evoking a”decisive moment»Who was going«change the trajectoryOf Virginia after eight years of Democratic control. Glenn Youngkin, who won the traditionally conservative rural vote, also scored well in Democratic strongholds in the northern part of the state. Until the end, the Democrats wanted to believe in their victory: “we will continue to count the ballots because all the people of virginia deserve their votes counted», Said Terry McAuliffe in front of his supporters at the end of the evening.

“The fight goes on», Launched this veteran of the policy, who received the support of the heavyweights of the party during the campaign. “We will win“This election even if it is”tight”, Had again affirmed before the closing of the polling stations Joe Biden from Glasgow, where he takes part in the COP26. This poll was considered a barometer of support for the American president’s policy, even if he denied it.

Trump’s shadow

Its popularity has waned since the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan. And its major investment plans – one in infrastructure, the other on a social and climate component – are blocked in Congress, victims of dissension between Democrats. Glenn Youngkin’s victory offers Republicans a strategy to win back Congress, where Democrats have a fragile majority, in the midterm elections in November 2022.





Terry McAuliffe’s large lead melted in a few weeks in this state which had yet overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election a year ago. Terry McAuliffe, whose electorate is predominantly urban, warned against a Republican victory that would rhyme with “four years of conspiracy theories and extremist politics“. Glenn Youngkin bet on the popularity of Donald Trump, whose support he received, without taking up the most outrageous positions of the former president so as not to frighten the moderates and the independents.

Opposed to the compulsory wearing of masks and compulsory vaccination for children or for certain professions, he successfully focused his campaign on education, ensuring that parents should have an influence on their children’s school programs. “We will introduce the possibility of choosing within our public school system” and “programs that listen to parents“, He promised his supporters after his victory.

“Critical breed theory“

He fiercely fights the teaching of “critical race theory», Current of thought which analyzes racism as a system rather than at the level of individual prejudices, even if the Democrats assure that this theory is not part of the program in Virginia. And he is accused of seeking to ban from schools certain books by black authors, such as the classic of literature “BelovedBy Toni Morrison, which the Republican denies.

The question of racism is very sensitive in this state whose slave past is regularly the subject of hot debates. Catherine Jimenez, local leader of the Republican Party in Falls Church, in the north of the state, told AFP that Glenn Youngkin’s opponents wanted to portray him as “someone to hate“. In the election of deputy governor, Republican Winsome Sears, an African-American, was also on track to achieve a historic victory by becoming the first woman of minorities to hold this office.

A Republican also led the election for governor of New Jersey, according to partial results. Jack Ciattarelli was two points ahead of Democrat Phil Murphy, who is running for a second term. Democrats won an expected victory, however, with the election of Eric Adams, an African-American, former police officer and anti-racist trade unionist, as New York’s next mayor.