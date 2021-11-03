More

    Ricardo Carvalho “When you win, the supporters are the best in the world”

    The Olympique de Marseille is a unique club of its kind. The only French team to have won the Champions League (1993), OM marks every actor who has been there. This is particularly the case of Ricardo Carvalho, former assistant coach of André Villas-Boas from 2019 to 2021. “It was beautiful, especially the first year. It worked well. The atmosphere at the Stade Vélodrome is crazy! I knew OM because I played in Monaco but when you are inside, you feel the grandeur The supporters are very strong. When you win, they are the best in the world. When you lose, it’s the opposite (laughs) but it’s football. We started playing like that. When you win you are the best, when you lose you are the worst, that’s how it is. With the supporters it was like that. The first year, it worked well, it was incredible.“he confided in an interview with BeIN Sports.


    Ricardo Carvalho has been through many prestigious clubs but will never forget Olympique de Marseille. Invited by BeIN Sports, the former assistant coach declared his love for the Marseille club and its supporters.

