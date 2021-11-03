More

    Riolo ignites after Sevilla, Yilmaz sent to the bench

    Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the complete list of Mastiffs

    Very big performance of LOSC, yesterday in Seville (2-1), which won its first Champions League match this season when we least expected it, namely on the lawn of the opponent supposed to be the most strong. For their performance, the Mastiffs won praise from Daniel Riolo during The After: “Finally! This time, I was not disappointed by the LOSC. I had a good evening. I saw a real European Cup team. I want to underline the collective and the selflessness of all “.

    Present on the set of the RMC show, the 98 world champion Lionel Charbonnier, for his part, estimated that Burak Yilmaz, touched and left in the North by Jocelyn Gourvennec, had lost big against Timothy Weah, who certainly did not been decisive but was invaluable for the collective: “Compared to Burak, who came back walking and was often offside, Weah systematically came back tonight and united with everyone. That makes one more player in a row , it’s huge”. The start of a major change among the champions of France?

    Weah gone to replace Burak in the starting XI?

    Tenured yesterday at the forefront of the LOSC attack instead of a Burak Yilmaz left to rest because of the hit, the young American striker Timothy Weah could have won a permanent ticket for the Mastiff’s starting lineup after his performance in Seville ( 2-1).

