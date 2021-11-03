Rolex Paris Masters – Gaël Monfils eliminates Miomir Kecmanovic and qualifies for the 2nd round

There will be at least one Frenchman in the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters, 2021 edition. Gaël Monfils has indeed composted his ticket for the rest of the competition, where Adrian Mannarino is waiting for him. The number 15 seed still had to fight to get the best of Miomir Kecmanovic, 69th in the world, in 2 hours and 9 minutes of play (4-6, 7-5, 6-3). The Serbian showed flawless solidity for a good part of the meeting, to the point of physically cracking up against a Monfils carried by a public logically rallied to his cause.

We had some doubts about the physical form of Gaël Monfils for his entry into the running in the last Masters 1000 of the year. Some of them have certainly dissipated in view of the fight it took to get rid of a oh so catchy Miomir Kecmanovic. As proof, the Serbian, impassive in a hostile enclosure, was able to show opportunism on his first, and only, break point of the first round. Monfils, who then went on a few shutouts without ever appearing imperial, never recovered and logically conceded the first set (4-6).

Monfils is ramping up

Then, Kecmanovic continued to prove his good start, until it was Monfils’ turn to seize his chance, from his first set point at the end of the second act to avoid a tie-break which would have been hot. (7-5). We felt the Frenchman gain strength as the match progressed, knowing that he was able to count on his very powerful serve (14 aces, against 0 for his opponent) and that he never fell into the excess nervousness. Reassuring in defense and able to play the wipers when necessary, Monfils gradually disgusted Kecmanovic, often stunned by the slaps sent by the 22nd world. Despite often intelligent sequences, the Serbian seemed cornered by the physical strength of his opponent.

And the meeting definitely changed from the start of the third set, when Kecmanovic failed to convert his last two break points. Mentally touched, he hung on as best he could but ended up breaking on his third throw-in. On a cloud and really in leg, Monfils had only to conclude in front of an audience that never stopped to encourage him and who, by the way, benefited from a nice first round. On arrival, the Frenchman, who wants to finish 2021 well, got out of a trap that almost closed after a funny face. Because, as always with Monfils, it is often unpredictable.

