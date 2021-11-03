Rolex Paris Masters: Gaël Monfils overthrows Adrian Mannarino (2-6, 7-6, 6-2) and will play Novak Djokovic in the round of 16

It was a Gaël Monfils match, quite simply. The Frenchman overcame his compatriot and friend Adrian Mannarino after a rambling, but very pleasant, match concluded in the best of three sets, Wednesday, in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters, at Bercy (2-6, 7-6, 6-2). Hit in the right leg at the very beginning of the meeting, Monfils worried all Bercy during a set, before finally entering his match and overthrowing his opponent.

In the next round, he will face world No.1 Novak Djokovic in a match that is already promising. The two men will challenge each other for the first time since this incredible Dubai 2020 match where Monfils had three match points in the semi-final. There will be two French in the round of 16 at Bercy: Monfils, therefore, and Hugo Gaston.

Monfils, an injury that worried Bercy

As often with the Parisian, there were several lives in this match. Let’s evacuate the first set: it was very worrying for everyone. Especially for Monfils. The former semi-finalist of the tournament felt a “blow of electricity”, it is his words given to Eurosport, in the right leg after a bad support while going to seek a ball at the other end of the court during the second of game. And for the public of Bercy, who almost suffered a second retirement in the space of an hour after the withdrawal of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Strappé, even well mummified, the Frenchman healed his illness, returned to the court leaving the suspense as to his continuity or not in this match, before gritting his teeth and waiting for things to get better. His level of play was obviously impacted by this event which he would have gone well, mainly his first ball whose speed dropped considerably. In the game, despite grimacing after his return to the court, he never seemed to face anything insurmountable. Its lateral movements and forward strokes have always been good. Opposite, Adrian Mannarino played his tennis with a guiding thread, without overplaying and relying on his forehand long line. He logically took the first act.





The deciding game in the second set changed everything

Everything changed in the second set. After offering a very disjointed tennis, Monfils has gradually regained a level consistent with what he has proposed in recent weeks, despite his extreme aggressiveness. Above all, the return of his first ball allowed him to gain points for free and to make the race in the lead. As often, the level of the two players present on the court has crossed. While Monfils made a huge rise in speed, Adrian Mannarino gradually declined. Not in a spectacular way. He also conceded the first break of the second round at 2-3. Before taking it back and going to the decisive game.

It was in this decisive game that the fate of the match took place. Very tight until 5-4 Monfils, this tie-break fell on a forehand foul from Mannarino. This fault cost the game the elegant left-hander and freed Monfils psychologically. He also recognized at the microphone of Eurosport that he began to believe in his chances during this tie-break where his game came back to life. The last act, despite a 4-1 break and some absences, was a formality for the 35-year-old. Problem, despite this victory, Monfils will have to take care of his injured leg. He explained it to Eurosport: his priority will be to take exams to find out what exactly he suffers from and if it will leave him able to play in a few hours. The countdown has begun.

