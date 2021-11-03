Rolex Paris Masters – Novak Djokovic qualified for the round of 16 by beating Marton Fucsovics

He must have put on the warming blue, and that might not be worse. For his comeback to singles competition, Novak Djokovic did not have fun in the Accor Arena on Tuesday night. But the world number 1 assured the essential: return to victory almost two months after seeing Daniil Medvedev deprive him of a calendar Grand Slam in New York. He was able to tighten the game against a catchy and even brilliant Marton Fucsovics (40th in the world), to win in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) and just two hours of play at the 2nd round. He will play his place in the quarter against a Frenchman: Gaël Monfils or Adrian Mannarino.

Djokovic, manhandled and delighted: “It was the best game I could hope for for my return”

Novak Djokovic needed rhythm to find his bearings. In two matches, one in doubles on Monday and the other in singles Tuesday, he was served. Still far enough from his best level, he was nevertheless strong enough to get out of the trap that emerged when the second round escaped him. And as in his first three duels against Marton Fucsovics, he ended up winning, which proves that he is mentally ready for a fight.

Djoko accelerated when he felt the danger

But Fucsovics has something to be proud of for the response he gave. Because after the first set, it was difficult to imagine pushing Djokovic to his limits. Precise in his little footwork, always exceptional in the recovery and intense in his strikes, the world number 1 did not really leave any solutions to the Hungarian from the baseline: an entry break and another to turn in the lead (6 -2) in a little over half an hour and the outcome already seemed to be clear.





Fucsovics shows Djokovic around the court and concludes with a smash

The 40th player in the world, winner of Fabio Fognini in the 1st round, then did well to hang on, to dismiss a break point on his first game of the second set, to take advantage in the wake of a slight drop in speed. ‘a Djokovic not yet quite constant. Once the break in his pocket, Fucscovics did not let go, showing impressive service (especially on the equal side with several sliced ​​aces) to reset the counters to zero. Confidence helping, he even started to win a few arm wrestling from the bottom in rhythm, his short backhand slice disturbing the Serbian well.

Even Djoko applauded: An exchange of 25 blows and Fucsovics overwhelmed the world No.1

By breaking at the start of the third set (6-2, 4-6, 3-2), the Hungarian even seemed to leave to doubt Djokovic until the end. And that’s when the world number 1 was able to put a layer on it to make a difference. Everything was not perfect, he made a few unusual errors (21 unforced errors) and sometimes lost his focus on easy shots for him, but the Serbian has already settled into the rally. From this point of view, Fucsovics was even the ideal opponent. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see him seriously ramp up as the week goes on.

