Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Dybala… The main goals of the evening on video

The fourth day of the hens of the Champions League offered this Tuesday a nice spectacle on the lawns of all Europe. From Paulo Dybala to Cristiano Ronaldo via a very nice heel from Serge Gnabry or the hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski, discover the most beautiful goals of the evening in video.

Le Losc wins and stays alive

A tackle from Tiago Djalo who sends the ball to Reinildo and puts Suso back into play … and a few seconds later Lucas Ocampos scored the first goal of this match for Sevilla FC (1-0, 15th). Almost immediately, Lille could have (perhaps should have) benefited from a penalty after a tackle from Delaney on Jonathan David.

But no, the referee decided otherwise and Losc finally waited for another contentious situation from Thomas Delaney, this time on Jonathan Bamba, to get a deserved penalty. Jonathan David transformed (1-1, 43rd).

Back from the locker room, the third Jonathan du Losc scored and offered the victory to the proteges of Jocelyn Gourvennec. With this victory, Lille remains in the race for qualification but will need to win in the next two games to hope to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

>> Relive the live of the Seville-Lille match

Bayern first to qualify for the eighth with a hat-trick from Lewandowski

A new goal from Robert Lewandowski after 26 minutes launched Bayern to a fourth success in four Champions League games this season (4-2). The Pole then served Serge Gnabry who scored with a fantastic heel before seeing Benfica close the gap by Morato and Robert Lewandowski miss a penalty.

Always so rhythmic after the locker room, this duel between the two best teams of group E saw a new goal from Leroy Sané after the break. Robert Lewandowski went there with his hat-trick, notably with a superb dive. Nunez closed the gap this match allowed the Bavarians to clinch their qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Minimum service for Barça in Kiev

Faced with the weakest team in Group E, FC Barcelona struggled to be dangerous and was satisfied with a small goal from Ansu Fati to win (0-1). A great resumption of the prodigy and three points that allow the Catalans to overtake Benfica for second place in the pool.

But as often since the start of the season, the Blaugrana team has developed a very sluggish game. This time it was enough not to leave empty-handed but it was complicated and disappointing for the partners of Memphis Depay.

>> The best of the Champions League is on RMC Sport





Ronaldo saves United, worries about Varane

Atalanta has long believed to win thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata, who went on the edge of offside in the middle of the second period. But Cristiano Ronado equalized in the last moments (2-2). Before seeing the Colombian and the Portuguese shine, Josip Illicic had taken advantage of a big hand fault from David De Gea to start the evening.

Manchester United managed to equalize a few minutes before half-time. Served at the limit of offside, Bruno Fernandes signed a heel worthy of the former Madrid Guti to serve Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 finished the job with a nice strike. In great difficulty defensively, the Red Devils had benefited from the saving return of Raphael Varane in the Premier League against Tottenham (0-3). Unfortunately, the Frenchman came out injured before the break. Cruel two days from the list of Didier Deschamps and the France team this Thursday.

Villarreal fill up against Young Boys

Unai Emery announced on the side of Newcastle, Villarreal stammered his football a bit but ended up winning against the Young Boys of Bern (2-0). Frenchman Etienne Capoue scored the first goal of this match before the break and then saw Arnaut Danjuma score the break. The Andalusian club is relaunched in the race for the round of 16.

A brace from Dybala and Juve qualify

Captain for one night, Paulo Dybala perfectly assumed and offered a valuable success to Juve against Zenith St. Petersburg (3-1). After hitting the post, the Argentinian threw the Turinese towards victory. On a poorly cleared corner, Paulo Dybala scored with a good half-volley. If Leonardo Bonucci offered the equalizer to the Russians from an unlucky CSC, Paulo Dybala gave the advantage back to the Old Lady with a penalty shot twice.

Federico Chiesa scored the Piedmontese third goal before seeing Alvaro Morata close it late in the game. Juventus is guaranteed to finish in one of the first two places in this group H and therefore joins the knockout stages of C1. It remains to be seen whether it will be the first or the second since Chelsea remain three lengths after their victory in Malmo (0-1).

All the scores of the evening Bayern Munich-Benfica: 5-2

Dynamo Kiev-Barcelona: 0-1

Atalanta Bergamo-Manchester United: 2-2

Villarreal-Young Boys Bern: 2-0

Wolsfburg-Salzburg: 2-1

Sevilla FC-Lille: 1-2

Malmo-Chelsea: 0-1

Juventus-Zenit Saint Petersburg: 4-2