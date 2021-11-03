Rothen explains the evolution in the game of Sampaoli …

Olympique de Marseille is less spectacular than at the start of the season. The offensive performance is much less good, but for Jérôme Rothen, Jorge Sampaoli has been able to adapt…

Olympique de Marseille won this Sunday evening against Clermont with a score of 1-0 thanks to a nice shot from Cengiz Ünder. Despite this victory, the Marseillais never managed to take control of the match. Less conquering offensively, OM lacked pep’s to ignite this meeting. But for Jérôme Rothen, it is above all Jorge Sampaoli who is more pragmatic:

Tactical arrangement has been more consistent since Lazio game – Rothen

“You feel that in recent games, there is a tactical device and even principles of play where Sampaoli has nevertheless evolved. It’s easier to read today in terms of tactics. Yesterday, you had the four flat defenders who emerged when Marseille did not have the ball, you had two midfielders. Since the match against Lazio, the tactical system has been more consistent. That doesn’t mean it was rubbish at the start of the season, but there were a lot of permutations. “ Jerome Rothen– Source: RMC (01/11/21)

Sampoli has the qualities to relaunch OM – Rothen

“Sampaoli has the qualities to relaunch OM. Especially since in the last matches, he changed things and showed pragmatism. Against Lazio, it was easier to read his device. He brought back a real communion with the people and the spectacle side. The results were a little worse. He had to say to himself that he had to keep the spectacular side, but above all to take points. Confidence can escape if the results are not there. Since the Lille defeat, he has been at the end of what he was doing in his madness. Against Lazio and Paris, they were good defensively and in front, they are very dependent on Payet. ” Jerome Rothen – Source: RMC (10/27/21)