safety problem on Porsche 911 and Taycan

Happy owners of Porsche 911 type 992, the model currently on the market, or Taycan, the brand’s 100% electric sedan, the manufacturer will contact you very quickly. Indeed, the engineers at Zuffenhausen have uncovered a possible defect of a screw connection arranged on the brake amplifier. This fault can cause the parking brake to malfunction. On these two models, this equipment is electrically controlled.











More precisely, these are the vehicles produced between July 18, 2018 and June 30, 2021 (type CE e13 * 2007/46 * 0919 * 01- * 04 for Taycan and e13 * 2007/46 * 0992 * 00- * 10 for 911) who are affected by this operation. Porsche specifies however that, concerning the 911, only the Carrera and Targa variants can be affected by this defect. As it should be, in the case of a failure which concerns the safety of the vehicle and its occupants, Porsche comes into direct contact with the owners of these cars.

If your 911 or Taycan was not initially intended for the French market, it is however preferable to call the Porsche center closest to you directly to find out if your car is affected by the AMB9 recall operation.