    SALE from the PlayStation Store: a selection of remasters and retro games up to 80% off, who could say better?

    When there is no more, well, there is still as the saying goes. And this is not the PlayStation Store who will make him lie. The Halloween promotions will therefore end in a few hours, but will not leave only the November offers available since last week, oh no. Thereby, the operation Remasters and retro! on the games of yesteryear brought up to date and accessible on the latest consoles of SIE will allowsave up to 80% on a selection of 133 products.

    To find out the full list, it’s in store, but here are a few examples that might interest you. The pack bringing together Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, or six games for young and old, thus goes to € 27.99. God of War III Remastered, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and The Last of Us Remastered are displayed at € 9.99, while Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle costs only € 17.99.

    Strangely, we find NEO: The World Ends with You at € 41.99, which has nothing to do in this selection, but fans who have not yet cracked will probably find nothing to complain about. Note that you have until November 18 at 12:59 am to take advantage of these offers.

