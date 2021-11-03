Sampaoli decrees imperative victory against Lazio

Zapping Goal! Football club The duel of the week

Imperative victory against Lazio

“We don’t have the points we deserve for the performances we have made. Now we have to recover as much as possible to qualify. It’s an even more vital match than the one against Galatasaray, because now We are well advanced in the group. What we lack is efficiency. Tomorrow, it will be a difficult match, as in the first leg. We need to win to stay in the race. fearful or overly anxious because they can hurt us in the transitions. It will be a strategic and tactical game. We should not be stressed about playing our game. “

He almost trained the Biancocelesti

“In 2016, I met Lazio president Claudio Lotito to discuss the opportunity to train the team. In the end, it had not been done, but it would have been a good opportunity, given the quality of the players on this team. “

He is more informed in L1 than in the Europa League

“Each competition brings about a different management. I am perhaps less in tension in C3 than in the championship. I know that with time, I have to get used to this championship and to better manage the attentions.”

Children invited to a north bend emptied of supporters

“It’s a great initiative on the part of the club. I hope that all the children who will complete the turn will be able to vibrate with us, it is our obligation, to show them that we can succeed in playing with a lot of desire. . “

The Vélodrome will fill up twice in three days

“Playing in front of 56,000 people at the Vélodrome will help us. It creates high expectations but it’s very good. We will have to play with a lot of desire.”





Sampaoli: “The current accounting situation is not in line with what we wanted. We will try to take all possible points now.#OM #OMLazio – Marseille Football Club (@FCMarseille) November 3, 2021