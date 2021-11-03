Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi test: a tablet a little more convincing than the 5G version

Shortly before the publication of our test of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Samsung announced a Wi-Fi version of its latest tablet. Far from being simply a “version without 5G”, it benefits from a new more powerful processor, thus swapping the Snadragon 750G for the Snapdragon 778G that we have already seen at work in another product of the firm, the Galaxy A52s 5G, for example. Another good addition, that of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, absent from the 5G model, and weighing more on the balance of our new test rating dedicated to tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi benefits from a lower price. It is displayed at € 599 in 64 GB and € 649 in 128 GB. A positioning that allows it to go it alone in the current market for tablets.

For the rest, the Wi-Fi variant of the Tab S7 FE offers the same characteristics as its 5G version. Its 12.4-inch LCD panel is similar, retaining a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 16:10 ratio. Both tablets have 6 GB of RAM, although the Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi is also available in version 4/64 GB of RAM. A single 8-megapixel photo module is placed at the rear. The front has a 5 megapixel camera. The same 10,090mAh battery is built into the device.

The main difference of this Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi lies in its new processor, more powerful than that of its 5G counterpart. The Snapdragon 778G coupled with 6 GB of RAM can offer the tablet a slight gain in performance. Multitasking doesn’t change that much. The two models turn out to be reactive and the variation of 5 points on our index is quite significant. In-game, the new Snapdragon allows the tablet to do as well as Huawei’s latest MatePad Pro. With an index of 110, it landed on the podium of the best models passed on our test bench. In use, the Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi delivers 62 fps on average and outperforms the Tab S7 and Tab S7 +.



Our performance tests are carried out with viSer, the application developed by the company SmartViser.

Despite an identical battery capacity, the autonomy of the two tablets is not comparable. Thus, where we had measured almost 23 hours of use on the 5G model, the Wi-Fi version drops to 17 h 34 min – a score below what the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 offers. For recharging, you have to be content with a 25 W block in the box, which fully recharges the battery in 3 hours. The tablet also accepts a power of 45 W with a suitable block, which reduces the charging time by about half.