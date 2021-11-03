Samsung Jetbot AI + test: a robot vacuum cleaner packed with technologies

All it needs is the tracks to become a perfect little indoor tank. With its maxi size, the JetBot AI + denotes the format of its competitors. Its chassis makes it reach 32 cm in width and the device still weighs 4.4 kg. But it is its height that can be problematic. Measuring 13.6 cm high, the JetBot AI + may have a hard time vacuuming under some furniture. Only the Rowenta Smart Force Cyclonic, a real tank in our comparison, plays in the same yard with its height of 14 cm.

Apparently, Samsung has bet on materials and coatings that appear to be of quality. Evidenced by the magnetic cover of the JetBot AI +, for example, which covers the motor, brush and manifold. It is on this cover that the only two commands – sensitive – of the device are located (to stop / start it and to ask it to return to its base).

Sensitive commands are very responsive.

LEDs line the bumper and light up in white when the vacuum cleaner is running and change color depending on the battery level: in green if it is fully charged, in red if it lacks energy. And to recharge the batteries, the JetBot AI + comes with its rather discreet suction station.

But its spearhead lies in its many on-board technologies, visible at first glance. Various sensors are positioned on the front of the machine. In the center: a camera with a 3D sensor theoretically offers better identification of objects, but also allows you to monitor your home in your absence. On top of the robot hides a last sensor: the laser rangefinder, which comes out of the cover during its operation. If this multitude of technologies is impressive, the JetBot is not the first to be equipped with it. The Roomba s9 +, for example, has the same navigation tools. Connectivity and application Samsung has not opted for a new application and keeps SmartThings, its application that allows you to connect and control the manufacturer’s compatible household appliances. Then comes the time to pair your JetBot AI +. Nothing’s easier. Just locate the robot vacuum cleaner via the app, approach it and register it. All the programming and use of the robot, or almost, goes through this application.

We thus find different options. It is first possible to start / stop the machine and to manage the suction mode, that is to say the trajectory of the robot vacuum cleaner. The “planning” functionality is also available and allows you to organize recurring cleaning sessions, at a fixed day and time. Also, the suction power can be adjusted according to three intensities: normal, max or in automatic mode (called “intelligent” by Samsung).

Next to these options, SmartThings displays other information. In particular, it is possible to consult the percentage of the charge, to order the robot to empty its collector or to ask it to vacuum until its battery is exhausted.

The app provides access to several features, such as suction power and scheduling.

Above all, this application is essential, because it saves the maps created by the robot. Indeed, when the machine operates in a new environment, it analyzes and maps it. Once this step is completed, the user can choose the areas to vacuum. The JetBot AI + can operate in a specific room, around the selected furniture, in a targeted area or, Conversely, avoid a predefined area. Thanks to on-board technologies, the robot is indeed able to recognize a table, for example, and to suck around it. He also knows how to locate himself in space well enough to avoid an area virtually drawn by the user; the interface also looks a lot like that of the Roomba s9 +.

The JetBot AI + identifies furniture and can vacuum a targeted area or avoid a specific one.

But while the application is essential, it is far from optimal. At first, it is not very intuitive. Especially when creating targeted areas, the drawn area disappears very quickly before validation. It must then be repeated several times before it can finally be recorded. Also, the application is not always very well translated into French; which greatly complicates the understanding of certain options. The “home monitoring” functionality, already found on the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI, could also be improved. Thanks to the front camera, the user can see what is happening at home during cleaning session. But not only. He can also take control of the robot thanks to a virtual joystick to take a tour of the owner or monitor his pet, for example. Equipped with a motion detector, the vacuum cleaner- robot is even able to warn us in case of suspicious movement. For full use, it is possible to install the SmartThings Video application to record and save videos. While this home monitoring may prove to be practical in some cases, pay attention to its use: a lot of latency remains and slows down the transmission of the video.

