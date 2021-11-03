Senior Taliban official killed in Kabul military hospital attack

The head of the Taliban military forces in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, is among the victims of the attack carried out on Tuesday by the Islamic State group against the military hospital in the Afghan capital, an official source said on Wednesday.

Member of the Haqqani network described as terrorist by the United States as well as Taliban special forces, called “Badri 313Commander Mokhlis is the highest Taliban official killed since the Islamists seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. “When we received the information that the hospital (…) was under attack, Maulvi Hamdullah, the commander of the (military) corps in Kabul, immediately rushed to the scene.”, Explained an official of the communication service of the Taliban.





“We tried to stop him, but he laughed. We later learned that he had died in the clashes at the hospital.“, Added this source. At least 19 people were killed and 50 injured on Tuesday in an attack on Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital, the country’s largest military hospital, claimed by the Afghan branch (IS-K) of Islamic State.

IS-K, a rival group of the Taliban, claimed to have carried out a coordinated attack involving five attackers. One activated an explosive belt at the entrance to the hospital, then armed men entered the establishment. The Taliban assured to have put an end to the attack in 15 minutes after having notably helicoptered “special forcesOn the roof of the building. Witnesses described scenes of terror to AFP, as staff and patients tried to lock themselves in rooms on the upper floors to escape the attackers.

Since coming to power on August 15, the Taliban, who have made the return of security in Afghanistan their priority after 20 years of war, have faced a wave of bloody attacks by IS-K, another Islamist organization. of even more radical Sunni origin. ISIS has targeted both the Taliban and the Afghan Shiite minority in recent weeks.

