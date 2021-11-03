Sergio Ramos himself gives his news!

Sergio Ramos is still waiting for his big debut with PSG. At the heart of the controversy, the player gave his news.

Sergio Ramos affected by his situation at PSG

Announced as the big summer coup of Paris Saint-Germain with Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio ramos still has not played a minute under its new colors. Victim of muscle glitches, especially in the calf, the former emblematic captain of Real Madrid raises serious questions in the capital. Tuesday evening, RMC Sport revealed that despite his warlike spirit and his leadership on the field, the experienced central defender affected by his situation in Paris.

However, the professionalism of the 2010 world champion is underlined internally, whether for his return protocol or his various marketing obligations. And unlike Lionel messi, Ramos still has not found a home in Paris. This adds to his frustration at being already far from the field and from his new teammates. But according to the player himself, the end of the tunnel seems to be on the horizon.

PSG Mercato: Sergio Ramos touched up the ball





While the latest information disclosed by the newspaper Le Parisien evokes the possibility of a termination of his contract which runs until June 30, 2023 if his situation does not improve, Sergio Ramos prefers to respond with work. Indeed, after Paris Saint-Germain, who indicated in his last medical point that his player “Continues his individual training in the field and will meet up with the group in the coming days”, the 35-year-old Spain international gave his news on social media.

On his Instagram account, Ramos shows himself in a video where he is back in training. While waiting for his return to the grounds of Camp des Loges with his teammates from PSG, the protégé of Mauricio Pochettino is filmed doing exercises with the ball in the company of a Parisian trainer. He even kicks the ball at the end of the video. He also appears working hard in the sand, which is rather good news for the joints and proves that his return to collective training is not far off.